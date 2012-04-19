MIDCAP-Philippine International Container shows signs of peaking-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/huc77s

Shares in Philippine’s International Container Terminal look set to reverse after a prolonged uptrend, technicals suggest.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has formed lower highs, which suggests less upside momentum.

The Stochastics % K line has cut the % D line in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.

The stock is up over 28.percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up over 18 percent for the same period. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)