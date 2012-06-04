MIDCAP-Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage sees surge in 5-day volume

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 327,400 shares, which is about 47 percent more than its 30-day average volume of 223,800 shares. The data is based on Friday’s close.

The price fall of nearly 5 percent over the last week on strong volume suggests a downtrend for its shares.

The stock’s 50-day exponential moving average has fallen below its 200-day exponential moving average, suggesting a bearish crossover.

CONTEXT:

According to Stock Reports+, Jardine Cycle and Carriage’s Thomson Reuters Average Score has fallen to 6 from 9, the worst weekly change in companies in Singapore with a market capitalisation of at least S$1 billion.

The Thomson Reuters Average Score combines a quantitative analysis of five widely-used investment decision making tools - earnings, fundamentals, relative valuation, risk and price momentum. The score is calculated weekly. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)