MIDCAP-Jupiter Energy lags Aussie energy sector on analyst revisions

Jupiter Energy Ltd lags on analyst revisions among 39 companies in Australia’s energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The Kazakhstan-focused oil exploration and production company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 75 points over the past 30 days.

The company’s full-year free cash flow declined A$3 million to a negative A$17 million as of June 2012. Its net loss declined 20 percent to A$4 million during the same period.

Two of three analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm for 2013 by an average of 18 percent since Oct. 18 while both analysts tracking the firm’s EPS for 2014 have cut their estimates by an average of 48 percent.

Jupiter Energy has low Relative Valuation (RV) and SmartHoldings (SH) scores of 2 and 9 respectively. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock, while a low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership. It has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 1, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

All the three analysts tracking the stock rate it a “buy” or “strong buy”.

The stock is up nearly 39 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the same period as of Thursday’s close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Carabella Resources leads the sector with an ARM score of 99.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)