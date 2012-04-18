FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Kalbe Farma could reverse - technicals
April 18, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Kalbe Farma could reverse - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/vyw67s

Indonesian pharmaceutical firm Kalbe Farma, which is trading near its 200-day exponential moving average, could get support and reverse, technicals suggest.

Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 82. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The stochastics oscillator suggests the stock is in the oversold zone, with its %D line approaching 20.

The stock is down nearly 3 percent over the past week, against a marginal rise in the broader index. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Suni Nair)

