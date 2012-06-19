FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MIDCAP-Keppel Telecom likely to reverse - technicals
#Corrections News
June 19, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-MIDCAP-Keppel Telecom likely to reverse - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix tag in headline)

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tuf88s Shares of Keppel Telecom, which have fallen sharply since April this year, looks set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut its 20-day exponential moving average upwards on Tuesday, a positive sign.

The Relative strength index (RSI) indicator shows a bullish divergence as it has made a 14-day high, while the stock has not.

The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is down 1.43 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 1.31 percent for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

The stock is up over 3 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

