MIDCAP-Singapore's Keppel poised for reversal - technicals
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Singapore's Keppel poised for reversal - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/neh97s

Shares of Singapore’s Keppel Corp, which have fallen sharply since mid-April, look set to reverse, technicals suggest.

The stock found support at its 50-day exponential moving average, and formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Wednesday. A Doji candlestick pattern suggests a potential reversal.

The stochastics oscillator % K line has cut the % D line in the oversold zone, a positive sign.

The stock is down 1.42 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up more than 1 percent, based on Thursday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

