MIDCAP-Singapore's Keppel Land technicals suggest more falls

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/res42t

Shares of Keppel Land, which are down more than 2 percent over the past week, look set for further falls, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below the 50-day exponential moving average on Tuesday, a negative sign.

The MACD has entered the negative zone and is trading below the signal line.

Also, the stock looks to have formed a Bollinger band squeeze and the recent fall suggests a downside breakout, which is bearish.

The stock is down nearly 3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down more than 1 percent as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)