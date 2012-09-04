FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's Keppel Land technicals suggest more falls
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Keppel Land technicals suggest more falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/res42t

Shares of Keppel Land, which are down more than 2 percent over the past week, look set for further falls, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below the 50-day exponential moving average on Tuesday, a negative sign.

The MACD has entered the negative zone and is trading below the signal line.

Also, the stock looks to have formed a Bollinger band squeeze and the recent fall suggests a downside breakout, which is bearish.

The stock is down nearly 3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down more than 1 percent as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.