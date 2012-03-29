MIDCAP-Khon Kaen Sugar tops valuations in Thai consumer staples

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl emerges as a stand-out performer on valuation metrics among nine stocks in Thailand’s consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The sugar producer has a StarMine Value-Momentum score of 90, the highest in the sector.

It also has a SmartHoldings score of 100, indicating potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at a little over half its intrinsic value of 23.62 baht, as calculated by StarMine.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six have strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.

Year-to-date, it has gained over 7 percent compared to an over-17 percent rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)