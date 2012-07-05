MIDCAP-Kiatnakin Bank lags Thai fin sector on analyst revisions

Kiatnakin Bank lags on analyst revisions among 23 companies in Thailand’s financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The commercial bank’s Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 20 is the lowest in the sector and has declined 26 points in the last 30 days, while its Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 8 is the second-lowest in the sector.

The bank’s net income and free cashflow have declined from 683 million baht ($21.7 million) and negative 759 million baht at year end 2011 to 577 million baht and negative 3.98 billion baht at the end of first quarter of 2012 respectively.

The stock trades at 35.50 baht, which is nearly 40 percent its intrinsic value of 90.59 baht, as determined by StarMine.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, 6 recommend a “strong buy” or “buy”, two each rate it a “hold” and a “sell” or “strong sell”.

The stock is down more than 5 percent over the past 3 months, while the broader index has been mostly stable for the same period.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. ($1 = 31.4750 Thai baht) (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)