MIDCAP-Australia Kingsrose Mining technicals suggest downside
#Basic Materials
August 28, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Australia Kingsrose Mining technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/pep32t Shares of Kingsrose Mining, which are down nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock, which saw a sharp rise of more than 10 percent in the last week, faces strong resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.

The Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut below the %D line, which is a negative sign.

The Money Flow Index is at 81. A reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up nearly 9 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.25 percent, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
