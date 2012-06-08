MIDCAP-Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci set to fall further-technicals

* For a technical outlook, click: r.reuters.com/jeq68s

Shares of Indonesian developer Lippo Karawaci, which are down more than 6 percent over the past month, look set for more falls, technicals suggest.

The stock has cut below its 100-day Exponential Moving Average on Friday, which is a negative sign.

The Trend Intensity (TI) is at 16 and advancing, which suggests the start of a new down trend.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signals the potential formation of a new trend.

The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is also bearish.

The stock is down 3.8 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.20 percent for the same period as of Thursday.

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)