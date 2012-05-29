FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2012 / 6:38 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-LPN Development tops Thai financials on earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LPN Development stands out on earnings quality among 22 companies in Thailand’s financial services sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The real-estate developer has a strong Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 95 and a high SmartHoldings score of 91. It also has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 79.

LPN’s Forward 12 Month Price-to-Book ratio is currently at a 64 percent premium to its peers.

The stock currently trades around half its intrinsic value of 33.54 baht, as determined by StarMine.

Of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 10 give it strong buy or buy ratings and nine recommend a hold.

The stock is up nearly 29 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 11 percent for the benchmark index.

Another company in the sector that also scores high on Earnings Quality is Kasikornbank Pcl with a score of 90.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

