MIDCAP-Thailand Major Cineplex could see further upside-technicals

Thailand’s Major Cineplex Group Pcl is trading near resistance levels but could break out, technical charts suggest.

The lifestyle and entertainment company is on an uptrend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average. It recently made a Golden Cross, where the 50-day moving average crossed the 200-day moving average on the upside.

The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a bullish formation that forms during an uptrend, and is considered a continuation pattern.

An ascending triangle has a definitive bullish bias before the actual breakout, unlike a symmetrical triangle, which is a neutral pattern.

The Average Directional Index, an indicator which measures the strength of a trend, is at 37, indicating a strong uptrend.

However, failure to break the resistance level of 16.10 baht could push the stock lower to its first support level of 15.30 baht.

On Monday, the stock was trading at 15.90 baht.

Year-to-date, the stock is up close to 10 percent, nearly at par with the benchmark SET index which is up 9.5 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/put76s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)