MIDCAP-Siam Makro leads Thai consumer staples on earnings quality

Siam Makro scores the highest on earnings quality among eight companies in Thailand’s consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The retailer has a high Earnings Quality score of 97, suggesting strong earnings sustainability, and an average SmartHoldings score of 52.

The company is trading just under its intrinsic value of 331.5 baht. Four of 13 analysts covering the stock have revised their EPS estimates upwards by an average of 5.1 percent in the last 30 days.

Of the 14 analysts rating the stock, seven recommend a strong buy or buy, four rate it a hold and three rank it a strong sell or sell.

The stock is up over 38 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same period.

Two other stocks in the sector with high Earnings Quality scores are CP All and Thai Veg Oil with 96 and 94 respectively.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)