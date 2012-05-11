MIDCAP-Malaysian Airline System lags on valuations, earnings metrics

Malaysian Airline System scores badly on valuations and earnings metrics among 23 companies in the country’s industrials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a poor Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 9 and also fares badly on StarMine’s analyst revision and earnings quality models with scores of 6 each.

Its net margins for 2011 lagged the industry median by over 24 percent.

Of 16 analysts tracking the stock, 11 give it sell or strong sell ratings, four recommend a hold while one rates it a strong buy.

The stock is down over 9 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the same period.

Other stocks within the industrials sector that score badly on earnings quality are Malaysian Resources Corp. and TRC Synergy with scores of 6 and 1 resepctilvey

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)