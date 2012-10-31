MIDCAP-Malaysian Resources most expensive on valuations

Malaysian Resources Corp. (MRCB) looks the most expensive among 141 stocks in Malaysia tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The construction company fares badly on the Relative Valuation (RV) model with a score of 6. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.

It also has low Earnings Quality (EQ), Smartholdings (SH), Analyst Revision Model (ARM) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 7, 4, 4 and 1 respectively, among the lowest in the sector.

The company’s EQ score declined 5 points after its June filing indicating poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months while its ARM score has decreased 13 points over the past 30 days. Its low SH score implies a potential decline in institutional ownership.

MRCB’s free cash flow (FCF) for 2011 lags industry average by 25.4 percent. Its quarterly net margin declined from 7.7 percent in June 2011 to 1.5 percent in June 2012. Its quarterly FCF also declined 67 million ringgit to negative 141 million ringgit during the same period.

Two of the nine analysts tracking the stock have decreased their EPS estimates on the company for 2012 by an average of 25 percent over the past 30 days. Two of the 10 analysts tracking the EPS estimates on the firm for 2013 have also lowered them by an average of 13 percent during the same period.

Of the 10 analysts rating the stock, six recommend a “strong buy” or “buy”, three rank it a ‘hold’ and one has a ‘strong sell’.

The stock is down nearly 20 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up over 9 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close.

Another Malaysian firm with a low RV score is IHH Healthcare with 7.

CONTEXT:

In August, the firm said June quarter net profit fell 70 percent on year to 5.157 million ringgit, while revenue rose over 45 percent to 341 million ringgit.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)