MIDCAP-Malaysian Pacific sees sharp spike in 5-day average volume

Shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among the country’s technology companies, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to nearly 295,000 shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of over 121,000 shares. The data is based on Friday’s close.

Technically, the stock has cut its 20-day Exponential Moving Average last week and is currently trading below it.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and just above the signal line.

Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock is down 0.32 percent on Monday, while the broader index is up 0.27 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)