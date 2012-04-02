FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Malaysian Pacific sees sharp spike in 5-day average volume
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 2, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Malaysian Pacific sees sharp spike in 5-day average volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among the country’s technology companies, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to nearly 295,000 shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of over 121,000 shares. The data is based on Friday’s close.

Technically, the stock has cut its 20-day Exponential Moving Average last week and is currently trading below it.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and just above the signal line.

Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock is down 0.32 percent on Monday, while the broader index is up 0.27 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.