#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 16, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Philippine Manila Electric technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tew99s Shares of Manila Electric, which are down more than 2 percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below its 200-day exponential moving average on Thursday, which is a bearish sign.

The MACD is approaching zero and is trading below the signal line.

The RSI is at a 14-day low.

The stock is down more than 3 percent over the past week, while the broader index is marginally lower, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

