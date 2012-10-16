FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Manila Water technicals suggest downside
October 16, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Manila Water technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/dac43t

Shares of Manila Water, which had a sharp rise over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has fallen below the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Tuesday, which is a negative sign.

The Trend Intensity indicator has started to decline and is at 36.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

Also, the RSI has fallen below 70 from a topping formation and is bearish.

The stock is up more than 7 percent over the past month, while the broader index has gained 1.14 percent in the same period, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

