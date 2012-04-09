FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia Marine could see further downside-technicals
April 9, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Malaysia Marine could see further downside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Malaysia Marine, which are down by more than 5 percent year-to-date, looks set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

The stock has formed a potential descending triangle pattern. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence has entered the negative zone and is below the signal line.

Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

Its Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator has plunged below -100, suggesting a downtrend.

The stock is down about 0.75 percent on Monday while the broader index is down 0.47 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/cum57s

Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair

