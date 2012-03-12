MIDCAP-Singapore's materials sector seen attractive on valuations

‘Materials’ seems to be the most undervalued at current levels among the 10 sectors in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

On average, stocks in the sector trade at close to a fifth of their respective intrinsic values.

Fundamentally, the sector trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.9 versus an overall average of 9 for all the 10 sectors, and a price-to-book value ratio of 0.7 versus an average of 1.5.

It trades at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1 versus an overall average of 10.4.

At 0.13 its debt-equity ratio is also the lowest compared to the overall average of 0.39.

The sector has nine strong buy or buy recommendations, six hold ratings, and two strong sell or sell ratings.

CONTEXT:

The materials sector, as classified by StarMine, comprises 56 stocks from industries such as materials & mining, chemicals, containers & packaging, paper and forest products.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)