MIDCAP-Malaysia Maxis technicals suggest end of uptrend

Shares in Malaysian telecom firm Maxis Berhad, which are up nearly 12 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking, technical charts suggest.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and MACD has formed lower highs, suggesting less upside momentum.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 43 on Tuesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is up 2 percent over the past month, in line with the broader market.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)