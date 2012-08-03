FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia's Maxis sees surge in 5-day volume
August 3, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Maxis sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Maxis have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume, among Malaysia’s index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 13.8 million shares, a 52 percent increase over its 30-day average volume of 5.5 million shares.

Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, seven give it a buy or strong buy, 15 rate it a hold and four recommend a sell or strong sell.

The stock trades at a 16 percent premium to its intrinsic value of 5.62 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

Its net margin and free cashflow as a percent of sales for 2011 beat industry average by 15 percent and 17.7 percent respectively.

The telecom firm’s shares have appreciated in value by over 18 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 7 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

