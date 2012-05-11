FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Technicals suggest end of uptrend for Indonesia Mayora Indah
May 11, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Technicals suggest end of uptrend for Indonesia Mayora Indah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/sen28s

Shares of Mayora Indah look set to reverse after a prolonged uptrend, technicals suggest.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has formed lower highs, which suggests less upside momentum.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

The Stochastics % K line has cut the % D line in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.

The stock is up more than 17 percent over the past month, while the broader index is flat for the same period, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

