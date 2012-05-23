MIDCAP-Malaysia's MBM Resources fares poorly on earnings quality

MBM Resources emerges as the worst performer based on earnings quality among 20 firms in Malaysia’s consumer discretionary sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The automotive firm has a poor earnings quality (EQ) score of 11 and analysts have cut EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 1.2 percent over the past month.

The stock is down over 4 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down 1.51 percent, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)