MIDCAP-Malaysia Building Society lags financials on earnings quality

Malaysia Building Society scores the lowest on earnings quality among 32 companies in the country’s financials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The financial services firm has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) of 1, suggesting poor earnings sustainability, and analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the current year by 4.4 percent in the last 30 days.

The company has below-average SmartHoldings and Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores of 46 and 30 respectively.

Its Forward 12 month P/E ratio lags the industry average by 26 percent.

Of four analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a strong buy, two rank it a hold and one recommends a sell.

The firm currently trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 4.47 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is down over 10 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down 1.42 percent for the same period.

Another stock that scores badly on earnings quality within the financials sector is Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust with a score of 11.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)