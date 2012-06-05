MIDCAP-Media Nusantara leads Indonesia consumer discretionary on analyst revisions

Media Nusantara Citra emerges as a stand-out performer based on analyst revisions among eight companies in Indonesia’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has a high Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 90 and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm by 3.8 percent for the year ending 2012.

It has high SmartHolding score of 93, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Its Forward 12M P/E is 14, against a peer average of 20.3.

Four out of five analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a strong sell rating.

The stock is down 23 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down over 13 percent for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)