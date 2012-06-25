MIDCAP-Philippine Megaworld sees surge in 5-day volume

June 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Philippine real estate firm Megaworld Corp have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among the index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 119.57 million shares, which is 52 percent more than the 30-day average volume of 78.4 million shares, as of Friday’s close.

The price rise on a strong volume over the past week suggests an uptrend for Megaworld shares.

The stock has cut its 50-day Simple Moving Average upwards last week, a postive sign, and MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is up 6.6 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)