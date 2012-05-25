FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Metropolitan Bank leads on analyst revisions
#Financials
May 25, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Philippine Metropolitan Bank leads on analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Metropolitan Bank and Trust emerges as a stand-out performer based on analyst revisions among 38 companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has a high Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 99.

Six out of 11 analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm by 10.9 percent for the year ending 2012.

Its high SmartHoldings score of 99 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

Eight out of 10 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations and two have hold ratings.

The stock is down more than 5 percent over the past month, in line with the broader index

Another firm with a high ARM score is Aboitiz Power with 98.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

