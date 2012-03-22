MIDCAP-Malaysia MMC Corp sees big surge in 5-day average volume

Shares in MMC Corporation have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among the KLSE Bursa Malaysia index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 5 million shares, nearly two-and-a-half times more than its 30-day average of 2.08 million shares. The data is based on Wednesday’s close.

Technically, MMC Corp broke above the down trendline at 2.95, and the breakout on a heavy volume is considered significant. This down trendline, currently with an ending point at 2.84, may provide downside support.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is bullish since it is trading above its signal line.

The stock trades above its 20-day exponential moving average and is up 0.69 percent on Thursday, while the broader index has gained 0.18 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/bed37s