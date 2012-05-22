MIDCAP-Mudajaya Group stands out in Malaysia's industrials sector

Mudajaya Group emerges as a strong performer on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores among 23 companies in Malaysia’s industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has a high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 96 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 74.

Mudajaya also has a SmartHoldings Score of 79.

The stock currently trades at 23 percent of its intrinsic value of 10.65 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

Of the four analysts tracking the stock, three recommend a strong buy and one has a hold rating.

The stock is up over 14 percent year-to-date against a marginal rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte ;Editing by Sunil Nair)