MIDCAP-National Australia Bank leads on analyst downgrades in financials
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 5:54 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-National Australia Bank leads on analyst downgrades in financials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

National Australia Bank Ltd has seen the maximum number of analyst downgrades in Australia’s financial sector in the past 30 days, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Sixteen analysts have downgraded the stock during the period.

The bank’s Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has fallen sharply to 9 from 37 a month ago.

All 19 analysts covering the stock have also cut their EPS estimates for the lender for the year ending September 2013 by an average of 5.7 percent over the past month.

All 18 analysts rating the stock for 2014 have also cut estimates by an average of 5.1 percent during the same period.

The bank also has below-average Earnings Quality and SmartHoldings scores of 43 and 29 respectively.

Six of 19 analysts tracking the stock give it a ‘strong buy’ or ‘buy’ rating, nine have a ‘hold’ while four recommend a ‘sell’ or ‘strong sell’.

The stock currently trades at 53 percent of its intrinsic value of A$47.52. It has fallen 4.79 percent over the past month, while the broader index has decreased only slightly, 0.22 percent, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

On Oct. 31, NAB said that on a statutory basis, its net profit fell nearly 22 percent on-year to $4.1 billion for the full year ended September.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
