MIDCAP-Bank Negara Indonesia could rise further-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/rat87s

Shares of Bank Negara Indonesia look set for a further upside, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Friday, which is a positive sign.

Its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) is rising and a tad below its 200-day simple moving average. The 50-day SMA penetrating the 200-day SMA upwards is a bullish crossover.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is positive and above the signal line.

The stock is up 5.26 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)