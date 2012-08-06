MIDCAP-Singapore Neptune Orient technicals suggest more upside

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/zyc89s Shares of Neptune Orient Lines, which are up over 3 percent on Monday, could see a further upside, technical charts suggest.

The 20-day exponential moving average has cut above its 50-day exponential moving average, which is a bullish sign.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Neptune shares. The indicator advanced to 16 on Monday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock was up 6.85 percent over the past week, while the broader index was up 1.75 percent, as of Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)