MIDCAP-Nextdc lags Australia telecoms on valuations, analyst revisions

Nextdc ranks the lowest on valuations and earnings quality among 11 companies in Australia’s telecom sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 5 and 1 respectively. It also has a poor Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 16.

Nextdc has a poor SmartHoldings score of 13, suggesting a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Two of six analysts tracking the stock have decreased their EPS estimates for 2012 and 2013 by an average of 28 percent and 46 percent respectively, since Aug. 3, 2012.

With a Relative Valuation (RV) score of 2, the lowest in the sector, Nextdc is the most expensive stock in the Australian telecommunications sector.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock, five recommend a strong buy and one has a hold.

The stock is up over 22 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 5.33 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

Another company in the sector with low Val-Mo and RV scores is Hutchinson Telecomm with 5 and 3 respectively.

CONTEXT:

Nextdc will report its earnings on Aug. 27.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)