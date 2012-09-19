MIDCAP-Nexus Energy lags Aussie energy sector on analyst revisions

Australia’s Nexus Energy Ltd lags on analyst revisions among 39 companies in the country’s energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil and gas company has low Analyst Revision (ARM) and SmartHoldings (SH) scores of 7 and 10 respectively. The low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

The firm’s net margin for for 2012 lags the industry average by 438 percent. Its free cash flow declined over 64 percent to negative A$14 million between June 2011 and June 2012. Its net loss widened nearly 200 percent to A$ 213 million during the same period.

Nexus’ forward 12 month P/BV lags the industry average by 74 percent while its forward 12 month EV/EBITDA also lags that of its peers by 3 percent.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, two give it a ‘strong buy’ rating, five recommend a ‘hold’ and two have a ‘sell’ rating.

The stock is down nearly 49 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 7.46 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)