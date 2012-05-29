FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's Noble Group looks set to reverse-technicals
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 29, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Noble Group looks set to reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jux48s

Shares of Noble Group, which have fallen sharply over the past month, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

A big white candlestick occurred on Tuesday.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, fell 2 points to 40 on Tuesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is down more than 10 percent over the month while the broader index is nearly 6.5 percent down, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.