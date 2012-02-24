MIDCAP-Australia's Oil Search seen overpriced on valuations

Oil Search Ltd comes up as the most expensive stock on valuation metrics among 350 Australian stocks tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The oil and gas exploration company trades at more than twice its intrinsic value of A$3.42 as calculated by StarMine. The stock also has a poor score of 4 on StarMine’s Relative Valuation model and a score of 14 on the Earnings Quality model.

On Friday, the stock was little changed at A$7.0, trading close to its mean price target of A$ 7.85.

Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 12 percent compared to a 4.5 percent rise in the benchmark ASX 200 index.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the stock, 13 rate it a strong buy or buy, three give a hold and one a sell.

CONTEXT:

On Jan 23, Oil Search said present forecasts indicate output is likely to remain largely flat into 2013.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)