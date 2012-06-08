FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's Olam technicals suggest end of downtrend
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Olam technicals suggest end of downtrend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For a technical outlook, click: r.reuters.com/muq68s

Shares of commodity trader Olam International, which are down more than 25 percent over the past month, look set to reverse course, technical charts suggest.

The Trend Intensity (TI) is at 45 and declining. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

A market is trending--bullishly or bearishly--when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points this week, which is a positive sign.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, which is bullish.

The stock is up 0.3 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down 0.48 percent for the same period as of Thursday. It fell 2.4 percent on Friday.

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.