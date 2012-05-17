FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore Overseas Union could see further downside-technicals
May 17, 2012

MIDCAP-Singapore Overseas Union could see further downside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/xuh38s

Shares of Overseas Union Enterprise, down more than 11 percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The stock slipped below its 200-day Simple Moving Average this week, forming a falling window candlestick pattern.

A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down 12.5 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down nearly 2.4 percent, based on Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
