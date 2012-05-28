MIDCAP-PEC, OKP Holdings lag on analyst revisions in S'pore industrials

PEC Ltd and OKP Holdings emerge as the worst performers based on analysts revisions among 32 companies in Singapopre’s industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Both firms have a low Analyst Revision Model score of 1.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on PEC by 44.9 percent for the year ending June 2012 and on OKP Holdings by 17.8 percent for the year ending December 2012, over the past month.

PEC has a SmartHoldings score of 2, suggesting potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The firms score 12 each on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model, suggesting low earnings sustainability.

PEC is down nearly 20 percent over the past month, and OKP is down over 13 percent while the broader index is down nearly 7 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)