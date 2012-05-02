FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas could rise further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jyb97s

Shares of Perusahaan Gas which shed nearly 12 percent last month, look set to reverse, technicals suggest.

The stock crossed above its 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving average this week, having formed a Doji candle stick pattern on Monday. A Doji candlestick pattern suggests a potential reversal.

The Relative Strength Index has reached its highest value in the last 14 days, a bullish sign for the stock.

The stock has risen 2.1 percent over the past week in a broader market up 0.6 percent as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A Doji forms when a stock’s opening and closing price are equal or close to each other and it signals an indecisive market. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

