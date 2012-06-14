FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara could fall further-technicals
June 14, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara could fall further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/can78s

Shares of Indonesia’s Perusahaan Gas Negara, which are down more than 4 percent over the past week, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has fallen below the 200-day exponential moving average and formed a big black candlestick pattern on Thursday.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is negative and below the signal line.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is down 6 percent over the past month, in line with the broader index for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

