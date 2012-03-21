FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia's Petra Energy stands out on analyst revisions, valuations
March 21, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Petra Energy stands out on analyst revisions, valuations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Malaysia’s Petra Energy leads on a combination of analyst revisions and valuation metrics among 12 companies in the country’s energy sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has a Value Momentum score of 98.

StarMine pegs the firm’s intrinsic value at 2.71 ringgit, more than twice its current price of 1.11 ringgit.

The company has an Analyst Revision score of 96 and analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 7 percent over the past month.

Petra Energy is up about 10 percent over a month, while the broader index is up about 1 percent.

Of the three analysts covering the stock, two give it strong buy ratings and one a strong sell.

Another stock in the country’s energy sector that has a high Val-Mo is Perisai Petroleum with a score of 92.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

