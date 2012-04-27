FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine's Philex Mining sees surge in 5-day volume
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine's Philex Mining sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Philex Mining Corp. have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Philippine index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 17.45 million shares, more than thrice its 30-day average volume of 5.41 million shares. The data is based on Thursday’s close.

The miner’s shares ended nearly 3.5 percent lower on Friday, but were up nearly 20 percent over the week.

On April 24, shares in its subsidiary Philex Petroleum Corp. rose over 17 percent to a record high following a larger-than-expected discovery of natural gas in a disputed area of the South China Sea. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)

