MIDCAP-Philippines' Philex Mining most expensive on valuations

Philippine’s Philex Mining Corp looks expensive on valuations among 38 stocks in the country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Philex Mining trades at more than twice its intrinsic value of 11.98 pesos, as calculated by StarMine.

The company has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 9, the worst in the country and trades at a forward 12 month price to earnings of 23.5, nearly thrice its 10-year median of 8.1.

The stock surged 20 percent last week after its subsidiary Philex Petroleum Corp said it had found more-than-expected natural gas in a disputed area of the South China Sea.

The stock has below average scores in Analyst Revision and Smart Holding models, with scores of 34 and 28. Shares of its subsidiary, Philex Petroleum, have shed nearly 28 percent this week.

Philex Mining gained nearly 18 percent over the last month in a broader index up 2 percent, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)