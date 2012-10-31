MIDCAP-Philippine National Bank lags financials on analyst revisions

Philippine National Bank lags on analyst revisions among 16 companies in the country’s financials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The bank has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 15, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 58 points over the past 30 days.

Analysts have cut the mean EPS estimates on the bank for the year ending December 2012 by 5.1 percent over the last month.

The bank’s operating and net margins for second quarter 2012 lagged the industry average by 38.2 and 17.4 percentage points respectively.

Its free cash flow for the quarter ending June 2012 was at negative 4.7 billion pesos, compared to a negative 2.1 billion pesos for the same quarter a year earlier.

The bank currently trades at 68 percent of its intrinsic value of 103.5 pesos. Of the five analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a “strong buy”, three rank it a “hold” while one recommends a “sell”.

The stock is down 3.41 percent over the last month, while the sector index is up 0.73 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ayala Corp leads the sector on analyst revisions with an ARM score of 91.

CONTEXT:

The revenue of the bank for the second quarter fell 9 percent on year to 2,870.4 million pesos while the net income for the same period fell 3.3 percent to 601.8 million pesos. [link.reuters.com/byw63t ]

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)