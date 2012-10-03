FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Long Distance Tel could reverse-technicals
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 3, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Long Distance Tel could reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a related chart: link.reuters.com/bus92t

Shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) that fell sharply since mid-September could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock faces support at its 50-day exponential moving average.

It formed a hammer candlestick pattern on Wednesday, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

The stochastics %k line has cut above the %d line in the oversold region, which is a positive sign.

The stock is down 1.3 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 1.4 percent in the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
