MIDCAP-Philippine Long Distance Telephone technicals suggest downside

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/bus92t

Shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, which are down more than 5 percent over the past month, could see more falls, technical charts suggest.

Its 20-day exponential moving average has cut below the 50-day exponential moving average, which is a bearish crossover.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, suggests a new downtrend for PLDT shares. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 19 on Monday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock is also just a tad above the 200-day exponential moving average, and a move below is bearish.

The MACD is in the negative zone and is trading below the signal line.

The stock is down 1.7 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 1.2 percent over the same period, based on Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)