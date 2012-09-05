FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Long Distance Tele CDS spreads widen sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The spread on credit default swaps (CDS) of Philippine Long Distance Telephone widened the most in a month among the 15 actively traded CDS in the country, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views showed.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit worthiness of a company and growing investor scepticism over its ability to service debt.

PLDT’s 5-year CDS spread < PHI5YUSAC=MP> stood at 125.697 on Wednesday, having deteriorated by 13.57 percent in a month.

The stock is down 1 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 2 percent, as of Tuesdays’ close.

CONTEXT:

On Sept. 3, the company announced the appointment of BPI Capital and First Metro as leads to raise 8 billion pesos through a private placement of notes to institutional investors. It said it plans to use these funds to refinance existing debt, reduce financing costs and extend debt maturities (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

